'Acharya' box office preview: Will Chiranjeevi score a 'Mega' blockbuster with Koratala Siva-helmed action drama?

Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi's latest movie Acharya hit the screens on Friday much to the delight of 'Mega' fans. The biggie garnered a fair deal of attention due to the fact it marks the veteran actor's first collaboration with his son Ram Charan. The 'massy' trailer and director Koratala Siva's impeccable record have further piqued the curiosity of movie buffs. So, will these factors help the film emerge as a blockbuster? Here's our SWOT analysis.

Strengths

Chiranjeevi, who began his career nearly four decades ago, remains a force to reckon with despite the rise of younger stars. This became clear when Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting Rs 38 crore (share) in the Telugu states. His mere association with Acharya should help it put up solid numbers today. The fact that Charan, a bankable name in his own right, essays a key role in the second half makes it an even bigger attraction for the 'aam janta'. The trailer suggests that Acharya will be a full-fledged treat for the mass audience complete with action scenes and punch dialogues.

Mani Sharma's tunes, as always, are a big asset as they are catchy and rooted in Telugu culture. Laahe Laahe and Neelambari in particular have become earworms, which bodes well for the movie.

Weaknesses

Kajal Aggarwal was to romance 'Chiru' in the biggie but her scenes were edited out as the director felt they didn't gel with the narrative. While Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Ram Charan, she can't be called the 'female protagonist' as the Yevadu actor is not the 'hero' of the movie. As such, Acharya -- unlike a Khaidi No 150, does not really have a 'heroine'. This may affect its prospects as fans often flock to theatres to watch Chiranjeevi romance his leading ladies 'Boss' style. The film is also not as star-studded as Sye Raa as the period drama featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Opportunities

Acharya comes nearly a month after Charan scored the biggest hit of his career with the sensational blockbuster RRR. While he was always a star, the overwhelming response to the period drama has established him as one of Indian cinema's biggest brands. Sonu Sood, who plays the antagonist opposite Chiranjeevi, emerged as a 'messiah' for the masses by helping migrant workers during the Covid lockdown. The fact that he is now more popular than before should work in Acharya's favour. RRR is unlikely to affect it at the box office as the biggie hit the screens last year. The Bollywood releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 will not affect Acharya in the Telugu states too much as they cater to a different audience.

Threats

That said, Acharya may face competition from the holdover release KGF Chapter 2 as the Yash-led actioner is still raking in the moolah in the Telugu market. The juggernaut will also affect Chiranjeevi's film in Karnataka, which is an important market for Tollywood movies. Acharya hasn't been promoted as aggressively as expected, which may affect its day 1 collection. This, however, might prove to be a minor issue if the word of mouth is positive.