Actor Darshan's movie 'Roberrt' to hit screens on Maha Shivaratri

Sandalwood star Darshan took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm that his eagerly-awaited movie Roberrt will hit the screens on March 11 this year as a Maha Shivaratri gift to his fans. 'D Boss' shared a poster in which he is seen in a massy new avatar.

The film was supposed to hit the screens last April but failed to do so due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The makers subsequently tried to release it in December but that did not happen as the Kannada film industry had still not adjusted to the 'new normal'

Roberrt, touted to be an action-thriller, has been directed by Tharun Sudhir. The filmmaker had impressed fans with his maiden directorial venture Chowka, which hit the screens in 2016, and many feel that working with Darshan might open new avenues for him. The cast includes Ravi Kishan, Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monteiro.

Kishan, who is a popular name in Telugu cinema, has been trying to find a foothold in Sandalwood. The actor, who has worked in films starring Sudeep and Shivarajkumar, will be hoping to give a good account of himself in Roberrt.

The film's music has been composed by Arjun Janya, widely regarded as the default choice for most big-ticket films. The Songs Ba Ba Ba Na Ready and Jai Sri Ram have created a buzz among fans, which suggests that movie buffs are in for the treat.

Darshan was last seen in Odeya, which hit the screens in December 2019. The rural-drama, a remake of the Kollywood movie Veeram, featured the mass hero in a 'desi' avatar and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. It remains to be seen if Roberrt helps him consolidate his standing in the industry. He also has the period-drama Gandugali Madakari Nayaka in his kitty. The biggie is being directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and features veteran actor Sumalatha Ambareesh in a pivotal role.