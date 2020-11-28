Actor Jayaram joins the cast of Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam'

Popular actor Jayaram has taken to Instagram to announce that he will be essaying a key role in the eagerly-awaited movie Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas. He said that he is looking forward to working with the Baahubali star as he has heard a lot about his honesty and commitment.

Jayaram, a popular name in Malayalam cinema, made his Tollywood debut with the Anushka Shetty-starrer Bhaagamathie, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. He was next seen in the Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead. Many feel that Radhe Shyam, which is expected to get a wide release due to Darling's popularity, might help him add a new dimension to his career

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that reportedly touches upon the concept of reincarnation. It has been shot across exotic locations and might click with the 'Gen Y' crowd.

Also read: Birthday special: 4 reasons why Prabhas is the 'Darling' of the masses

The Hindi-Telugu bilingual features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Darling'. The film is unlikely to feature many action scenes. Radhe Shyam was originally supposed to hit the screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to release in the theatres in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jayaram is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai, currently has the Tamil biggie Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The Mani Ratnam-directed movie has a stellar cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kabali actor Kishore.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will soon begin work on the mythological drama Adipurush. The Om Raut-helmed biggie is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features the Saaho actor as Lord Ram. He also has Prabhas 21, co-starring Bollywood's Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.