Actor Kriti Sanon tests negative for Covid-19

Actor Kriti Sanon tests negative for Covid-19

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the movie 'Mimi'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 15:12 ist
Actor Kriti Sanon during the promotions of a film. Credit: AFP Photo

 Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday said she has tested negative for Covid-19.

The 30-year-old actor, who had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was under home quarantine.

In to Twitter post, Sanon expressed gratitude to the doctors, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all those who prayed for her good health.

"Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for Covid-19! A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love," the actor wrote.

Sanon had in her earlier statement said she will get back to work as soon as she recovers.

"I'm gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I'm reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet," she had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kriti Sanon
bollywood

What's Brewing

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

 