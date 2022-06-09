Actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan tie the knot; first official picture out

'Lady superstar' Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9 began a new journey together as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Mahabalipuram in the presence of family and close friends.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Hours after the wedding, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture from his special day on Twitter. In the pictures, the couple is seen holding hands and Vignesh giving a peck on Nayan’s forehead.

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

The wedding was largely a lavish but private affair with a heavily-guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Suriya, Jayam Ravi, K S Ravikumar, Ajith, Mani Ratnam, Shiva, Nayan’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Atlee were among those attending the wedding.

Nayanthara, 37, and Vignesh, 36, have been dating for more than seven years.

The couple has sold their wedding photo rights and streaming rights to Netflix for a huge amount.