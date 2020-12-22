Actor Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday in Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she was "feeling fine" and urged all those who came into contact with her to get themselves tested.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

"Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

Mayday, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Angira Dhar, went on the floors on Dec. 11.

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, Mayday features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.