Actor Vidya Balan wraps up shoot of her new movie

The untitled project, which stars Pratik Gandhi in a key role, has been produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment

IANS
Mumbai,
  • Dec 16 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 18:13 ist
Bollywood star Vidya Balan. Credit: PTI Photo

Actors Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy have wrapped their upcoming yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film.

After being extensively shot in Mumbai and Ooty, the film concluded its principal photography and will soon go into post production.

The film, touted to be an ultimate 'date movie', will present a progressive, uninhibited take on modern relationships in a fast paced world.

The film's cast had a gala time through production, and the excitement is palpable in a radiant picture of Vidya and Pratik celebrating the wrap.

The main cast had earlier completed their Mumbai schedule, last month.

It is being directed by ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. 

