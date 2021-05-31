Actress Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against 5G technology, hearing on June 2

Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against 5G tech

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 15:15 ist
Actor Juhi Chawla. Credit: Twitter Photo/@iam_juhi

Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla Monday approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

Justice C Hari Shankar, before whom the matter came up for hearing, transferred the suit to another bench for hearing on June 2.

Chawla said if the telecommunications industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, no animal, no bird, no insect and no plant on Earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth’s ecosystems, she said.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

Juhi Chawla
5G
Delhi High Court

