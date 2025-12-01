<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru railway division held its Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting recently.</p>.<p>Chaired by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Parikshit Mohanpuria, the meeting reviewed passenger amenities, digital initiatives and infrastructure progress.</p>.<p>Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Chaitanya highlighted ongoing quadrupling and doubling works, and noted that 12.02% of unreserved tickets issued this financial year (up to October) were bought through the UTS Mobile App. QR-based ticketing is now enabled at 140 UTS and 55 PRS terminals.</p>.<p>The division also reported new freight traffic, including Honda two-wheelers, Toyota cars and TVS electric autos, generating between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 38 lakh per trip.</p>.<p>Members raised issues such as escalators, buggy services, platforms shelters at small stations and increased train services, according to a news release.</p>