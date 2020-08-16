Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Aug 16 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 15:20 ist
Singer Adele. Credit: Instagram Photo (@adele)

Singer Adele's fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be out.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, "Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living" by Glennon Doyle.

"If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!" Adele, 32, captioned the photo.

One of the fans waiting for the announcement about new music material commented, "Adele where's the album?"

Surprisingly, Adele replied, "I honestly have no idea."

Her last album '25' released in 2015. 

