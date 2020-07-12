Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus

Two more members of the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had tested negative for coronavirus. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive in the second round of testing for Covid-19.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for the virus and were admitted to Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms. Hospital authorities said BigB's condition was stable.

The Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days. All three bungalows of the Bachchans - Jalsa, Janak and Pratiksha being sanitized.

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

