Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:13 ist
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's daughter. Credit: PTI

Two more members of the Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had tested negative for coronavirus. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive in the second round of testing for Covid-19.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for the virus and were admitted to Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms. Hospital authorities said BigB's condition was stable.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Covid-19 positive, but condition stable

The Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days. All three bungalows of the Bachchans - Jalsa,  Janak and Pratiksha being sanitized.

 

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19: Bollywood stars wish him a speedy recovery

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

