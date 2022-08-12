Akshay's 'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 cr on day one

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' earns Rs 8.20 crore in India on day one

Raksha Bandhan features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s love interest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 15:56 ist
'Raksha Bandhan' movie poster. Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan has earned at Rs 8.20 crore at the domestic box office.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama is a story about Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) and his relationship with his four sisters. It focuses on his efforts to get his sisters married and tackles issues such as dowry and body shaming.

Also Read | Dowry is like 'extortion': Akshay Kumar ahead of 'Raksha Bandhan' release

As per Zee Studios, Raksha Bandhan has collected Rs 8.20 crore at India box office on day one.

The movie is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar’s sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai’s Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

Raksha Bandhan features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s love interest, while Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of his sisters.

Akshay Kumar
Entertainment News
box office
movies
Raksha Bandhan
bollywood

