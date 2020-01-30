Alia Bhatt clarifies she never reacted to Rangoli Chandel's dig at her

Actress Alia Bhatt had, a few days ago, congratulated powerhouse performer Kangana Ranaut for winning the Padma Shri award and also sent her some flowers. Following this, the Queen star's sister Rangoli Chandel had taken a dig at Alia with a caustic tweet, which upset several movie buffs. Pinkvilla, a leading website, recently claimed that Alia had reacted to the issue and said that the two sisters were free to react in whatever way they deemed fit.

The Shaandaar actress has now made it clear that she never issued such a statement. She also slammed Pinkvilla for allegedly carrying her 'fictional' interview.

"When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really, please enlighten me when I had this non-existent conversation with an imaginary journalist. I guess we've moved onto fictional interviews too," said Alia.

Following this, Pinkvilla took down the story.

With this controversy picking up, Alia is working on the eagerly-awaited Brahmastra, marking her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is slated to hit screens later this year. The cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna.

Alia will also be seen in the pan-India biggie RRR, featuring Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus has a cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris. Kangana was last seen in Panga, which opened on a decent note at the box office. She is also working on the much-hyped Jayalalithaa biopic titled Thalaivi. The biggie will see her alongside Roja actor Arvind Swami and Prakash Raj.