Big B shares old photos on wedding anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan shares old photos on wedding anniversary, thanks fans for wishes

Big B and Jaya Bachchan acted together in films such as 'Zanjeer' and 'Chupke Chupke'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 03 2021, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 13:03 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday expressed gratitude towards fans for wishing him and wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on their 48th wedding anniversary.

The veteran actor married his frequent co-star then Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, said he is "moved" by the love of his well-wishers.

"Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 .. now 48 years !!" he wrote on his blog.

"Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now .." he added.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram last night.

The couple has acted in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

