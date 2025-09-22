Menu
GST 2.0: Andhra govt to organise month-long campaign

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said the state government will organise 6,5000 meetings starting till Diwali.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 13:56 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 13:56 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshGSTCGSTreforms

