<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the GST 2.0 reforms will strengthen Make in India programme and pave the way for promotion of domestic production. </p><p>He said the reforms will promote Indian brands in global markets and pave the way for a self reliant economy.</p>.GST 2.0 Rollout Begins: Here's what could cost you less.<p>Announcing the one month campaign schedule on the benefits of GST reforms in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister appealed to people to purchase Indian domestic products and thereby become partners of Indian economic growth. He expressed hope that India will emerge as No.1 in economy by 2047 and that Andhra will be No.1 state. He said the GST reforms will help the state government's aim to achieve one family - one entrepreneur programme.<br><br>The Chief Minister said a ministers committee was formed with Payyavula Kesav, Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Satyakumar Yadav and Vangalapudi Anitha to make the month-long GST campaign.<br><br>Stating that the GST reforms will benefit all sections of people, the Chief Minister said it will benefit the country to a tune of Rs 2.25 lakh crore and Andhra Pradesh to a tune of Rs 8000 crore. The MSME sector will get a major boost. He said the double engine Sarkar will achieve double engine growth with the GST Reforms.<br><br>The Chief Minister said the state government decided to organise 65,000 meetings starting from Monday (September 22) till Diwali. He said a door-to-door campaign will be taken up to bring awareness among people on how they are getting benefited with GST cut on essential commodities, household articles, medicines and various other articles. He said display boards will be set up in all places on reduced prices of products.</p><p>The campaign will be organised educational institutions also. He said all the MLAs and ministers should play an active role in GST campaign.<br><br>Conveying Dasara and Diwali greetings to people, the Chief Minister appealed to people to celebrate the festivals in a big way with the reduced prices with people-friendly GST Reforms.</p>