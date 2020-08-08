Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares a photo of his mother

TV star Ankita Lokhande, who was once in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram to remember the late actor. She shared a photo in which she is seen holding a framed picture of Anni’s mother and hoped that the self-made hero had reunited with his ‘maa’ after his death.

Ankita’s post created a fair deal of buzz on social media with SSR’s family members highlighting that the star was quite close to his mother.

“Yes they are... ❤️ Luv u baby... stay strong.... we hav to fight till we find justice,” wrote Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sushant, the star of hit films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore , ended his life on June 14 much to the shock of his die-hard fans. Following this, a section of the Twitterverse claimed that several Bollywood biggies had tried to sabotage his career as he did not have any industry connections. Some of them trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, calling them 'products of nepotism'. Popular actress Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee weighed in on the matter, adding a new dimension to the discussion.

The case, however, soon took a major turn when Sushant’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ his son’s wealth. The Jalebi star, who was dating the ‘Patna boy’ at the time of his untimely demise, soon issued a statement saying that the ‘truth’ will ultimately prevail.

Rhea and her associates were, on Friday (August 7) questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for eight hours in connection with the money laundering allegations.

Meanwhile, Shweta has been highlighting unknown aspects of her brother’s life with her Instagram posts. She recently posted that Sushant believed in planning for the future and had a detailed ‘to do’ list. She also remembered him on ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and said that he will always be the pride of the family.