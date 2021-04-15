'Anniyan' producer asks Shankar to stop work on film's Hindi remake with Ranveer Singh

'Anniyan' producer asks Shankar to halt its remake

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 15 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 15:06 ist
Shankar has collaborated with Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of 'Anniyan'. Credit: Facebook/Shankar

Ace filmmaker Shankar announced on Wednesday (April 14) that he is set to team up with actor Ranveer Singh for the Hindi remake of his 2005 blockbuster Anniyan, which created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film has now hit a roadblock even before going on the floors. V Ravichandran, the producer of the Tamil version, has asked the I helmer to stop work on the movie at once as he does not have the rights to the story.
 

He added that any attempt to make the proposed remake without his consent is 'illegal copying' and warned that a legal notice is on the cards. Anniyan, which featured Kollywood star Vikram in the lead, was a psychological thriller that revolved around what happens when the protagonist develops a 'split personality'. It emerged as a sensational hit in the South Indian states, receiving favourable reviews. The biggie had an impressive cast that included Sadha, Nassar, Vivek and Saurabh Shukla.

Shankar, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is expected to resume work on Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, once the Covid-19 situation improves. It features Kamal Haasan in the lead and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's war against corruption. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Hey Ram star.
 

The 2.0 director recently collaborated with Telugu star Ram Charan for a pan-India movie to be produced by Dil Raju. The buzz is that it will feature the 'Mega Power Star' in the role of a Chief Minister and have a massy storyline. It may star Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the Tamil movie Sulthan, as the leading lady.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the sports drama 83 that features him in the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. It was supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Gully Boy star also has Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty.

 

