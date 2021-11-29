'Antim' box office collection report 3 days: Salman Khan-starrer ends first weekend on a good note

Actor Salman Khan's latest movie Antim has raked in nearly Rs 18 crore at the box office in three days much to the delight of 'Bhai' fans. The film, which hit the screens on November 26, collected Rs 4.5 crore on the opening day despite facing competition from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2. It witnessed growth on its first Saturday, raking in nearly Rs 5.8 crore. The film remained the top choice of a section of the audience on Sunday (November 28), which helped it collect nearly Rs 8 crore at the box office.

Antim has set the single screens on fire in Delhi and Mumbai, which isn't too surprising given Salman's mass connect. It, has, however, not fared as well as expected in areas such as Chennai and Bengaluru.

The perception is that its performance is satisfactory given the fact Salman has an extended cameo while Aayush Sharma, who began his career with the box office dud Loveyatri, is the film's 'hero'. Moreover, it wasn't promoted as aggressively as Radhe or Race 3.

The film has received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the realistic performances. The word of mouth is better than expected, which should help it remain stable today (November 29).

Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is an action drama that revolves around the clash between a gangster and a Sikh cop. The film has a strong message and plenty of mass elements. The flick features Mahima Makwana as the female protagonist and marks her Bollywood debut. The cast includes Manjrekar, Sayaji Shinde, Waluscha De Sousa and Varun Dhawan.

Salman, meanwhile, Is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Wanted hero will next be seen in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in his kitty.