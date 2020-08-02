Anushka Shetty shares a throwback photo of her 'amma'

There's no denying the fact that Anushka Shetty is one of the most talented and sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. A performer par excellence, she has impressed a vast section of the audience with her striking screen presence and bold selection of roles. The 'Lady Superstar' has starred in quite a few commercially successful movies, proving she is a force to be reckoned with.

'Devasena' took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her mother. She called her amma the 'greatest woman' she knows and wished her on her birthday.

Anushka, who began her career with a supporting role in Nagarjuna's Super (dubbed in Hindi as Robbery), has over the years emerged as one of the faces of Tollywood. In 2006, she hit the jackpot with Arundhati and proved that she belongs to the big league. In was, however, Baahubali 2 (2017) that established her as a pan-India star. The film featured her as the leading lady opposite 'Darling' Prabhas and redefined the tenets of India cinema.

She was last seen in the Telugu biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi. The period-drama opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices but sank without a trace up North.

Anushka will next be seen in Nishabdham/ Silence, which features her in a new avatar, The film has a strong cast that includes R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame and Anjali. The film was supposed to hit the screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date once things return to normal.

A few websites recently reported that she received an offer to headline a web series, backed by a streaming giant, but turned it down for reasons best known to her.