Ashish Bhatia, Nandini win MTV 'Roadies 18'

The 18th season of MTV's 'Roadies' has come to an end with Ashish Bhatia and Nandini emerging as the winner of the reality show.
This time Bollywood actor Sonu Sood stepped into the shoes of host Rannvijay Singh in the reality show MTV 'Roadies Journey to South Africa'. The new format also included the 'Buddy Pairs' concept which teamed new contestants with former Roadies.
After a week of challenges and elimination, Ashish and Nandini beat the pairings of Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora Jaswanth Bopanna and Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania to emerge as the winner. They became the 'Ultimate Champions' of the new season.
Sonu said, "I am very happy for both Ashish Bhatia and Nandini. They displayed immense focus and determination, coupled with a keen acumen for strategy, from get-go. Playing host on MTV 'Roadies Journey in South Africa' will always be special to me, having seen all the contestants embody the true Roadies spirit on this journey. Guiding and mentoring them has been a wonderful experience."
Speaking about his win, Ashish, who is an actor, dancer, choreographer and internet personality shared, "I am excited and overwhelmed, all at the same time."
On the other hand, Nandini, a fitness trainer and an athlete, too added expressing her joy over the victory, "I cannot describe how amazing this is for me. MTV 'Roadies Journey in South Africa' pushed me to bring the best version of myself each day, with every task."
"This victory feels surreal. Seems like God was preparing me to win this show the whole time," she concluded.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The cost of being active on social media
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace
India to pip China as most populous country next year
DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem
Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi
Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality
Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties
DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?
Army man sets fastest solo cycling record