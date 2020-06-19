Award functions demoted me to supporting actor for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Abhay Deol

Recalling how he was "demoted" to supporting categories for his 2011 film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" during award functions, actor Abhay Deol on Friday said the industry lobbies against an individual in "covert and overt ways".

His comments come in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death that has sparked a debate in Bollywood about insiders versus outsiders.

Abhay had starred in Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" as one of the three leads alongside Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. The movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film followed the journey of three friends on a trip to Spain and how they overcome problems to rediscover themselves.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said during the award season, only Hrithik was nominated for the best actor, while Farhan and he were relegated to supporting actor categories.

"'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors'.

"Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes,” Deol said.

The actor said he boycotted the award shows over this but his co-star Akhtar wasn't bothered by it.

"There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it," Abhay said.

The actor ended his post with the hashtag #familyfareawards.