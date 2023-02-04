Benedict Cumberbatch to star in new Netflix show 'Eric'

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in new Netflix show 'Eric'

Actors Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls round out the cast

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 04 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 15:28 ist
Cumberbatch will essay the role of a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is set to headline Netflix's upcoming series Eric and will also serve as executive producer on the show.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Cumberbatch will essay the role of a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan.

Abi Morgan has penned the six-part show. Actors Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls round out the cast.

Also Read | Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston to star in body-swap comedy movie

The story follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under his son’s bed.

Morgan's Little Chick banner is producing the series. Jane Featherstone, Lucy Dyke and Lucy Forbes are attached as executive producers.

"Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent. The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister (Pictures) and Netflix, is irresistible,” Morgan said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Benedict Cumberbatch
Hollywood
Netflix
Entertainment
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

The case of the missing Dallas Zoo animals

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

Single Afghan women, widows struggle to find next meal

India batters in a spin

India batters in a spin

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

In pics | A peek into Kiara & Sidharth’s wedding venue

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Why ‘The White Lotus’ remix has become a club anthem

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Hiss Highness: The snakes of Agumbe

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for a few days

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

DH Toon | Adani's crisis shakes investors' faith

 