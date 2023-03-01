'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to release next Diwali

Bhushan Kumar announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan

The horror comedy, billed as a "family entertainer", will be released in theatres on Diwali next year

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 01 2023, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 20:19 ist
Actor Karthik Aaryan. Credit: PTI Photo

Producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan are set to reunite for the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, production banner T-Series announced on Wednesday.

The horror comedy, billed as a "family entertainer", will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.

"After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," the makers said in a press note.

Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Directed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. It starred Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

