BIFFES 2020: Cinema lives through regional films, says Anant Mahadevan

Actor-filmmaker Anant Mahadevan’s Marathi movie Mai Ghat was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival on Tuesday (Mar 3) and it clicked with a section of the audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, he opened up about his journey as a filmmaker and said that he was always interested in art and this paved the way for his entry into films.

“I wanted to study Science but was also fascinated by art. I started teaching myself the arts side by side and learnt from the masters (of the film world),” he said.

Talking about his formative years, he said he was deeply influenced by the stalwarts of “world cinema”

“I was influenced by the Italian new wave and the Polish masters. I also followed the works of (Akira) Kurosowa and those of Swedish legends,” he added.

Commenting on the state of Indian cinema, he said that Bollywood seems to have “taken over” the landscape as it is high on glamour.

“These days. Hindi cinema (Bollywood) has taken over with its glamour but cinema actually lives through regional films. Moreover, now because of subtitles the (language) barrier has vanished. Everyone can watch everything,” said Mahadevan.

Recalling his Bollywood stint, the Aksar helmer said that he had to “compromise” on the output to make his films more commercially viable.

“When I made commercial movies, I had to make some compromises here and there to add some mass appeal. However, this is not the case with regional cinema,” he added.

Commenting on his decision to make Mai Ghat in Marathi and not Hindi, the director said that the film has the potential to work better in Marathi.

“It depends on the content. I choose the language based on whether the film works well in a region. Mai Ghat suits the Marathi sensibility so I made it in the language. While Gour Hari Dastaan, revolving around freedom, had a subject suited for a Hindi audience,” he said.

On a concluding note, Mahadevan added that the streaming revolution has its advantages but does not mark the end of the road for “conventional” media.

“It is a new technology and has its role. However, other media like theatre and radio will still be there,” said Mahadevan.

BIFFES 2020, which has been a feast for movie lovers, concluded today (Mar 4) on a grand note.