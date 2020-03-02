BIFFES 2020: Rakshit Shetty is a thorough professional, says ‘Avane Srimannarayana’ actor Balaji Manohar

Balaji Manohar, who became the talk of the town with his performance in Rakshit Shetty’s Kannada biggie Avane Srimannarayana, attended a special screening of the Rakshit Shetty starrer at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Sunday (Mar 1). Speaking exclusively to DH, the actor said that he was “overwhelmed” by the response to the flick.

“I attended the screening of Avane Srimannarayana and was simply overwhelmed by the response to the movie,” he added.

Speaking about Rakshit, Balaji said that he is a thorough professional and completely dedicates himself to his movies.

The star also opened up about his future plans and said that he is ready to work in all industries as language is not really a a barrier for him.

“I am an actor and language is not a barrier for me,” added Balaji.

On a concluding note, he said that the makers of Avane Srimannarayana might be working on a sequel and hinted an announcement is likely to be made somewhere down the line.

“I am sure they will be working on it (taking the series forward),” revealed the Nathicharami actor.

Meanwhile, BIFFES 2020 has proved to be a feast for all concerned. Popular flicks such as Pailwaan, Darshan’s Yajamana and the Upendra-Rachita Ram starrer I Love You have given the ‘sadharana jana’ a reason to rejoice. Similarly, classics such as Sant Tukaram, the Shankar Nag-directed Minchina Ota and Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky's Stalker have clicked with the classes.