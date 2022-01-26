Big B, KJo, Kangana send out Republic Day wishes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a gamut of photographs, a few of which show him dressed up in white and holding the flag of India

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 26 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 13:17 ist
Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Johar. Credit: IANS and PTI File Photos

As the country celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, a string of Bollywood personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor among many others took to social media to wish everyone.

Republic Day is observed to commemorate the date on which India's constitution, which was approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, came into force in 1950.

He captioned in Hindi: "A very happy Republic Day'.

The thespian also shared a picture on Instagram sporting a tricolour beard.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country's values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!"

Shahid Kapoor just tweeted a National Flag and heart emoji.

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a video of the older version of the national anthem on Instagram. She captioned the video: "Our first National Anthem. Enjoy"

Actress Taapsee Pannu simply shared: "OF the people, FOR the people, BY the people. Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India".

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wished everyone a "happy Republic Day. #JaiHind".

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza said, "Happy Republic Day" and added that "as we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties "to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures."

"Wishing everyone a Happy #RepublicDay," wished Adnan Sami on Twitter.

Actress Esha Deol saluted the "motherland".

"With pride in our hearts, let's salute our Motherland... Happy Republic Day," she wrote.

Republic Day
India News
Amitabh Bachchan
Karan Johar
Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Entertainment News

