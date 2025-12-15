<p>Chennai: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the party’s “next target” is Tamil Nadu, the BJP has fast-tracked its efforts to convince AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to agree for the induction of rebel leaders like O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). </p><p>After Shah had a detailed discussion with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran, the party on Monday brought back Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as the election in-charge and Union Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Muralidhar Mohol as co-in-charges. </p>.AIADMK names EPS as NDA's CM candidate, leaves door open for rebels with 'conditional clause' .<p>Goyal was instrumental in stitching the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK in 2019 and has the experience of dealing with Palaniswami, a “tough negotiator” when it comes to allocation of seats to alliance partners. </p><p>Goyal is likely to negotiate on seat-sharing and other alliance-related issues with Palaniswami and AIADMK leaders. </p><p>“We felt the need for an experienced political hand to deal with the AIADMK and EPS and Goyal fits the requirements. It is not about seats alone. There are several issues that have to be sorted out in the alliance,” a source told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Palaniswami justifies 'betrayer' Sengottaiyan's expulsion at Gobichettypalayam rally.<p>With Palaniswami not budging from his stand that he was not willing to take back OPS, TTV, and V K Sasikala into the AIADMK, the BJP is now pushing him to at least accept them as partners of the NDA. The saffron party believes that the trio not being part of the NDA will further alienate Mukulathors, a dominant community to which they belong, from the AIADMK and BJP. </p><p>Moreover, OPS and TTV have dropped hints that they might not be averse to joining the rival DMK camp or exploring an alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). TTV and OPS were part of the NDA in 2024 but quit the combine alleging that the BJP under Nagenthiran cold-shouldered them to keep Palaniswami and the AIADMK happy. </p>.TVK chief Vijay says 'Tamil Nadu's DMK regime must learn from Puducherry govt'.<p>Except the BJP and AIADMK, no party has joined the NDA so far with another major party, PMK, beset with internal problems and the DMDK waiting for a Rajya Sabha seat before it reveals its cards. </p><p>Sources aware of the developments told DH that OPS, during his recent meetings with Shah and other BJP leaders, reiterated his intention to re-join the AIADMK and gave an assurance that he won’t “explore other options” till February.</p>.A day after meeting OPS and TTV, Sengottaiyan expelled from AIADMK; EPS remains firm on not accommodating rebels .<p>“We have bought time from OPS, while TTV is belligerent he won’t accept EPS’ leadership. OPS doesn’t mind joining the NDA, but he needs an assurance that he will be accommodated since he fears the AIADMK might scuttle his joining at the last-minute. We have told EPS the need for a broader alliance to take on the DMK,” another source said. </p><p>The source added that BJP leaders will also touch base with Dhinakaran in the coming weeks to stress the need for “unity” among Mukulathor leaders to ensure that their votes do not get split – the AIADMK-BJP alliance lost about 20 seats due to TTV’s party contesting alone. </p><p>“We need a clear assurance from EPS on certain issues so that we can at least talk to other people. We hope there will be clarity in the next few weeks,” the first source said. </p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP has also identified about 50 seats for the party and another 15 seats for “friendly partners” to contest on the Lotus symbol as it believes the party should be allotted “more seats” this election based on its 11 per cent vote share secured in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p><p> “EPS himself has admitted that the NDA secured about 18 per cent votes and we won’t settle for 20 seats like 2021. We will ask for more seats from the AIADMK,” a BJP leader said. </p>