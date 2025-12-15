Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

BJP fast-tracks election work in Tamil Nadu; appoints Piyush Goyal as in-charge

Goyal was instrumental in stitching the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK in 2019 and has the experience of dealing with Palaniswami.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 13:44 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsPiyush GoyalTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us