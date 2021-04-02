Birthday special: 5 upcoming Ajay Devgn movies to look forward to

It's no secret that Ajay Devgn is regarded as one of the most popular and bankable performers in the Hindi film industry. The versatile actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his intense reel image and sincere performances. Over the years, he has starred in quite a few commercially successful films, proving that his box office performance is second to none. Today (April 2), as the Tanhaji hero turns a year older, here is a look at his upcoming projects.



The Big Bull



The star's latest production venture The Big Bull revolves around the life of the controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta and features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. It is slated to release digitally on April 8, skipping the theatrical route. The film comes months after Hansal Mehta's critically-acclaimed web series Scam '92, which was based on the same subject. The cast includes Ram Kapoor, Ileana, and Nikita Dutt



RRR



Devgn will be seen essaying the role of an experienced freedom fighter in ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which marks his Tollywood debut. The film is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga and revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. RRR is slated to release in theatres on October 13.



Bhuj



The actor plays the role of a Squadron Leader in this eagerly-awaited war drama, set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The Abhishek Dudhaiya-directed film has a stellar cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar. It was supposed to release in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to premiere on a leading OTT platform later this year.



Maidaan

The Boney Kapoor-backed sports drama revolves around the life of the late football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and is touted to be one of the most ambitious movies of Devgn's career. It features Priyamani as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Major Saab star. It is expected to hit the screens this October.

Thank God



Devgn will be seen alongside Rakul Preet and young heart-throb Sidharth Malhotra in the comedy-drama Thank God, directed by seasoned filmmaker Indra Kumar. The Masti helmer is known for his unique brand of comedy, which suggests that fans may be in for a treat.