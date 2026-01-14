Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 14, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 02:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Members of the Sikh community celebrate 'Lohri' festival, in Patna.

Members of the Sikh community celebrate 'Lohri' festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman walks by the sea at Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland.

A woman walks by the sea at Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Birds fly over a field during sunset outside Siggiewi, Malta, January 13, 2026.

Birds fly over a field during sunset outside Siggiewi, Malta, January 13, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The sun sets behind the Laferla Cross, a popular pilgrimage site, outside Siggiewi, Malta.

The sun sets behind the Laferla Cross, a popular pilgrimage site, outside Siggiewi, Malta.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
January 13, 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides in action during stage 9.

January 13, 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides in action during stage 9.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A seagull rests at the Roman Forum at the archaeological park of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

A seagull rests at the Roman Forum at the archaeological park of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A city street stop sign is shown next to the Paramount water tower at the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US.

A city street stop sign is shown next to the Paramount water tower at the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 02:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us