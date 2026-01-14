News in Pics | January 14, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Members of the Sikh community celebrate 'Lohri' festival, in Patna.
A woman walks by the sea at Nuuk's old harbour, Greenland.
Birds fly over a field during sunset outside Siggiewi, Malta, January 13, 2026.
The sun sets behind the Laferla Cross, a popular pilgrimage site, outside Siggiewi, Malta.
January 13, 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides in action during stage 9.
A seagull rests at the Roman Forum at the archaeological park of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
A city street stop sign is shown next to the Paramount water tower at the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US.
