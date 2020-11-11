Birthday special | From Rose's Jack to Wall Street's Wolf: Check out Leonardo DiCaprio's finest work

There's no denying the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most talented and popular actors in Hollywood. The ace actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his strong screen presence, an impressive selection of roles and remarkable range as a performer. He has starred in quite a few legit blockbusters and proved that he is the boss of the box office.

On Wednesday, as 'Leo' turns a year older, here is a look at the five popular movies that prove he is talent personified.

Titanic (1997)

One of the finest movies of DiCaprio's career, Titanic revolved around the sinking of the iconic passenger liner 'RMS Titanic' and emerged as a sensational blockbuster at the box office. The James Cameron-helmed classic had a stellar cast that included Kate Winslet, Gloria Stuart and Billy Zane.

Blood Diamond (2006)

A gripping war-thriller with political undertones, Blood Diamond received rave reviews for its chilling depiction of the atrocities associated with the Sierra Leone Civil War. DiCaprio, who essayed the role of a gunrunner, made a solid impact with his solid performance and bagged an Oscar nomination.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan's Inception featured 'Leo' in the role of a professional thief with a 'rare talent' and gave him a good platform to showcase his abilities. The science-fiction movie created a great deal of buzz among fans with its complex narrative, attaining cult status. The biggie had an impressive cast that included Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dileep Rao.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street featured DiCaprio in the role of the controversial stockbroker Jordan Belfort and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The film, based on a memoir of the name, received rave reviews from the target audience and emerged as a commercial success. The film served as inspiration for the Hindi movie Bazaar.

The Revenant (2015)

Featuring an Oscar-winning performance from DiCaprio, The Revenant was an adventure drama that revolved around the adventures of American explorer Hugh Glass. Directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film exceeded expectations at the box office while proving to be a treat for 'Leo' fans.