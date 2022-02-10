Bob Saget died of head trauma, family says

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died of head trauma after he accidentally hit something, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

Saget, 65, was found unresponsive Jan. 9 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The sheriff’s office said after they found Saget that there were no signs of foul play.

The sheriff’s office referred questions to the medical examiner’s office, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

Saget, who was on tour at the time, had performed Jan. 8 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, southeast of Jacksonville. In a tweet early Jan. 9, he thanked the “appreciative audience.”

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his family said in its statement. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

In a post on Instagram marking a month since Saget's death, Kelly Rizzo, his widow, said he “truly lived life to its fullest.”

“He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible,’” Rizzo wrote.

