Bobby Deol to play Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

  • Dec 24 2022, 14:49 ist
  Dec 24 2022
Actor Bobby Deol has joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will feature Kalyan as the titular outlaw and Niddhi Agerwal as Panchami.

Deol has started shooting for the project after joining the film's set in Hyderabad.

In a special video released by the makers on social media, the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is seen offering a grand welcome to the actor.

"We are elated to welcome one of the biggest action stars of Indian Cinema and an actor par excellence, @thedeol into our #HariHaraVeeraMallu world. His presence makes @HHVMFilm, very special & we cannot wait to show you his sequences with our mighty @PawanKalyan garu!" read a tweet from the film's official Twitter handle.

Deol said he is excited to make his debut in south cinema with the pan-India project.

"I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard Hari Hara Veera Mallu, I got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with superstar Pawan Kalyan.

"The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It's great to be associated with such a fabulous team," the 53-year-old actor said in a statement.

Produced by Mega Surya Production, the film will be released in 2023 in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. 

