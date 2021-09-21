Britney Spears back on Instagram after week-long break

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 21 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 15:17 ist
Pop star Britney Spears. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pop star Britney Spears has ended her six-day Instagram hiatus and said she "couldn't stay away" from the popular social media platform for long.

The 39-year-old singer, who suddenly deleted her Instagram account on September 14, reactivated her page on Monday.

Sharing a few selfies, Britney wrote, "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my... FIANCE... I still can't believe it! I couldn't stay away from the gram for too long so I'm back already!"

After fans expressed concern over her leaving Instagram last week, the singer had taken to Twitter to assure followers that she will be back soon.

In the tweet, she said she was taking a break from social media following her engagement with actor-fitness enthusiast Sam Asghari.

Britney announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Asghari on Instagram two weeks ago. The couple has been in a relationship for four years.

Amid her legal battle against her father Jamie Spears to end her 13-year conservatorship, Britney has been communicating regularly with her fans via Instagram, posting updates from the case and thanking her supporters. 

