Nepal Protests Updates | Protesters vandalise home of ex-PM
Hello Readers. Violent protests erupted in Nepal after thousands of young protesters marched against the government's ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X. These protests left 19 people dead and many others injured propelling the authorities to impose a curfew in many parts of the country. On Tuesday, the government rolled back the ban—but retained the curfew. However, the situation remains volatile as many groups who were angry over the deaths defied the curfew. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 06:55 IST
Nepal Protests Updates |Protesters set fire to home of ex-PM in Nepal, BBC reports
Nepal Protests Updates | Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli calls for an all-party meeting this evening
Nepal Protests Updates | Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns after 19 die in 'Gen Z protest' over social media ban
Nepal Protests Updates | Nepal lifts social media ban after protests leave 19 dead, minister says
Nepal Protests Updates | Closely monitoring developments in Nepal: India
Published 09 September 2025, 06:36 IST