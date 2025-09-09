LIVE Nepal Protests Updates | Protesters vandalise home of ex-PM

Hello Readers. Violent protests erupted in Nepal after thousands of young protesters marched against the government's ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X. These protests left 19 people dead and many others injured propelling the authorities to impose a curfew in many parts of the country. On Tuesday, the government rolled back the ban—but retained the curfew. However, the situation remains volatile as many groups who were angry over the deaths defied the curfew. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.