<p>In an effort to curb the spread of fake and inappropriate content online, former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court. The <em>Ponniyin Selvan</em> star is seeking an injunction to stop individuals from illegally using her image, likeness, and AI-generated pornographic content. </p><p>Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.</p><p>Aishwarya Rai is one of the most frequent targets of online impersonation, with countless modified pictures, including explicit and distasteful bikini and pornographic content, being widely shared on social media.</p><p>The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.</p><p>Reports suggest that the court will soon investigate the situation and issue strict punishments for the offenders. A comprehensive list of websites and platforms that have been unauthorizedly exploiting her identity has already been submitted.</p>.<p>In recent times, celebrities have increasingly become easy targets for online morphing. Famous names have become easy targets and are often morphed or misused for personal gain. Over the past few years, there has been an exponential rise in the misusing of celebrity faces. Especially after the rise in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology. Sabotaging and morphing celebrity faces have become widespread practices, with many actively involved in such shameful activities.</p><p>Names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shah Rukh Khan and others have suffered a lot after their morphed visuals went viral on social media. They were also trolled heavily on social media platforms, with their images being impersonated and exploited to generate engagement and reach on social media.</p>