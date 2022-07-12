BTS documentary series, concert to air on Disney+

The series will debut on Disney+ next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 12 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 11:20 ist
Last month, BTS announced the band was taking a break while members worked on solo projects. Credit: AFP Photo

Walt Disney Co announced a deal on Monday that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the Disney+ streaming service.

The series will debut on Disney+ next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," it will showcase "the daily lives, thoughts and plans" of the group's members "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney said in a statement.

Last month, BTS announced the band was taking a break while members worked on solo projects.

Disney's agreement with BTS management company HYBE also allows for Disney+ to run a recording of a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group's first performance before fans after a two-year interruption forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the deal includes a reality show called "In the Soop: Friendcation" and featuring V from BTS, "Itaewon Class" TV star Seo-jun Park, "Parasite" movie actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy. The show would follow the five friends "venturing on a surprise trip" and "enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities," Disney said.

Disney also would introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years, the statement said.

bts
Entertainment News

