Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan plan to compensate investors for 'Acharya' losses

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 12 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 15:17 ist
Chiranjeevi (R) with his son Ram Charan. Credit: IANS Photo

The recent 'Acharya', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, turned out to be a box office disaster.

Ram Charan is reportedly making up for the losses, as many investors who hoped for a blockbuster invested a lot of money and lost money.

Following the film's lukewarm reception around the world, a distributor recently wrote Chiranjeevi an open letter requesting compensation for the losses.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Acharya' failed to impress, despite the fact that Telugu's most-hyped father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan appeared together on screen.

Furthermore, with Koratala Siva on board, the investors did not expect the film to be such a disaster.

The news that Ram Charan is planning to compensate a portion of the film's losses has sparked hope among buyers and distributors, who have suffered huge losses.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Godfather', 'Bholaa Shankar', and a couple of other movies.

