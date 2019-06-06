Coincidental release of film on 2018 Nipah on Friday

At a time when Kerala is caught up in recurrence of Nipah virus after a year, a Malayalam film based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala last year is scheduled to be released on Friday, as decided much in advance.

Kerala's efforts in containing the Nipah virus outbreak in 2018 May has been widely acclaimed and the Kerala government even received international honours. Though 17 persons were killed, experts felt that the proactive steps of Kerala government helped in minimising the casualties.

The Nipah outbreak of 2018 had witnessed many heroic acts, including that of a nurse who got infected while treating Nipah affected patients and died and many doctors and nurses venturing to treat patients, risking their lives.

'Virus', the Malayalam film by noted filmmaker Aashiq Abu, features the tense moments Kerala witnessed following the Nipah outbreak, the proactive acts of the government in containing it and the brave acts by many.

A host of leading actors, including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Revathy and Rima Kallingal are playing lead roles in the film.

Though there were discussions in social media over the last few days that the release of the film at this point of time may trigger panic, the film team is learnt to be going ahead with the release on Friday, as the Nipah situation in Kerala is now under control.