COVID-19: Mammootty urges people to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm

Mammootty, one of the most celebrated names in Mollywood, recently urged people to stay ‘united’ amid the coronavirus outbreak and light a candle/ lamp at 9 pm on Sunday to prove that ‘we are one’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on April 3, requested Indians to switch off all lights at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light diyas/ candles to highlight the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the central government to implement a 21-day nationwide lockdown. This initiative created a fair deal of buzz on social media with praising big names backing it big time. Prior to Mammootty, the likes of Ram Charan and Hema Malini had highlighted the need to fulfil the request.

In case you didn't know, the COVID-19 situation has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses pushing back release dates of major movies. Haathi Mere Saathi, V, Sooryavanshi, the pan-India biggie 83 and No Time to Die are just a few major flicks that will not be hitting screens as planned. Moreover, the shoots of films like Prabhas 20, Jersey and Radhe have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings.

Coming back to Mammootty, he was last seen in Shylock that featured him in a new avatar. The film, helmed by Ajai Vasudev, clicked with the target audience and entered the Rs 50 crore club. The film had an impressive cast that included Meena, John Vijay and Tamil actor Rajkiran.

He will next be seen in One that has been directed by Santosh Viswanath. He also has The Priest and Bilal in his kitty. The Priest has created a great deal of buzz among film enthusiasts as it marks his first collaboration with ‘Lady Superstar’ Manju Warrier. On the other hand, Bilal is a follow up to the cult hit Big B and is likely to be a feast for the masses.