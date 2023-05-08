Cricketer Shubman Gill to voice Indian Spider Man Pavitr Prabhakar in new animation film

Young batter Shubman Gill will lend his voice to Indian Spider-Man in the upcoming animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the makers announced Monday.
The film, slated to be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India across the country, marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.
Gill, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, said Spider-Man is "one of the most relatable superheroes". The 23-year-old will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.
"Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie," the cricketer said in a statement.
June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on Spider-Man: No Way Home, said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India.
"We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics," Panjikaran added.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit the Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2.
The film is the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the Spider-Verse.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?