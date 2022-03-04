Decoding the natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit

Debutant director Natesh Hegde’s Kannada film ‘Pedro’ is winning accolades in film festivals across the globe. But closer home, it has stirred a big controversy for not even getting selected at the ongoing Bengaluru International Film Festival.

I saw ‘Pedro’ at a private screening last week and I was impressed with the use of sounds from the nature, which Natesh and sound engineer Shreyank told me was achieved with sync sound. That sounds can aid storytelling and highlight emotions, ‘Pedro’ demonstrates it well.

For sync sound, different mikes are used to pick up different sounds from the shooting locations. Sometimes, three mikes are used in one location, when two actors are riding bikes, for instance. Getting the sync sound right is tricky though. The mikes can pick up dialogues but also unwanted ambient noises like that of a car passing by.

Deletion, modifications or enhancement of the sounds are completed during the post-production.

“I plot sounds, camera angles and lighting when I write a film and I wanted Shreyank to match the rhythm of the film using natural sounds,” says Natesh. “Parts of the story happen outside the cinematic frame, therefore the need for sound to enhance emotions was important,” he adds.

“As a team, we stuck to our plans on sound engineering. Yet, at the post-production stage, we turned into mad scientists experimenting with sounds,” Natesh explains.

Shreyank adds, “As a sound designer, you have to react to the rhythm of the film but also create and add rhythms to enhance the drama.” Working on a tight budget was challenging and so was shooting outdoors, fearing that rains could ruin the expensive equipment.

Sheryank has worked on several mainstream Hindi films such as ‘Article 15’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. The FTII alumnus has shifted his base to Bengaluru.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based management professional. He is interested in films and is part of a weekly Kannada podcast called Aralikatte.)

