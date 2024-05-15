Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa forest depts to hold coordination meeting on May 15

Speaking to DH, Canara Circle Chief Conservator of Forest Vasanth Reddy said currently the three states have good cooperation when it comes to wildlife conservation. “Through this meeting, we will further enhance our efforts in protecting the forests.”

The Western Ghats in the three states form a core and critical tiger habitat and conservation efforts in the protected areas will provide a contiguous area for the territorial animals.

Naveen Kumar P, Goa Chief Conservator of Forest, said the meeting will give an opportunity to prepare plans, based on the experience, on protection measures to be taken and also to create large areas of continuous protected areas.

“We have achieved greater success in the prevention of wild animal trade and through this meeting, we will further strengthen our intelligence gathering and sharing of information,” he said.

Maharashtra is keen on addressing human-elephant conflict that is cropping up in the Savanthwadi range. “Elephants are not indigenous species of Savanthwadi and surrounding areas. However, over the last few years, elephants have been raiding paddy and other crops in the region. We need to address the issue,” said Maharashtra PCCF (HOFF) Shailesh Tembhurnikar.