Deepika Padukone shares stills from 'Tamasha' as the movie completes 5 years

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has taken to Instagram to share stills from the 2015 release Tamasha, which turned five a couple of days ago. She used the hashtags '5 Years of Tamasha' and '5 Years of Tara' to indicate that the Imtiaz Ali-directed biggie is a special film for her.

Tamasha, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is a romantic-drama that revolves around the bond between two young lovers. It featured Ranbir Kapoor as lively 'Ved' and proved to be a gamechanger for the young star. The supporting cast included Piyush Mishra, Himanshu Sharma and Pakistani actor Jawed Sheikh.

The film featured the popular Agar Tum Saath Ho song, which clicked with the 'Gen Y' crowd. Many feel that the film helped music composer AR Rahman add a new dimension to his Bollywood career. It proved to be a gamechanger for lyricist Irshad Kamil, helping him win the Filmfare award for the 'Best Lyricist'.

Tamasha did reasonably well at the box office while receiving rave reviews from most critics.

DP, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar-helmed Chhapaak, which failed to make an impact at the box office despite receiving rave reviews. The film, which hit the screens alongside the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji, had an impressive supporting cast that included Payal Nair, Vikrant Massey and Anand Tiwari.

She will next be seen in the sports-drama 83, featuring actor Ranveer Singh as the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem and Tamil actor Jiiva. She will also be seen opposite 'Baahubali' Prabhas in the fantasy-drama Prabhas 21. The biggie, to be directed Nag Ashwin, reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'inner god' and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Shamshera and the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra on his plate.