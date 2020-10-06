DH Radio | The Lead: Actor Shweta Tripathi on her latest sci-fi Netflix film 'Cargo'

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Actor Shweta Tripathi talks about the lockdown and her latest film Cargo.

Anila Kurian: Hi, I am Anila Kurian and Welcome to DH podcast. This week we have actor Shweta Tripathi, who is known for playing versatile roles in Bollywood. Here she is today talking about her latest film Cargo, which is now streaming on Netflix. Hi, Shweta. How are you?

Shweta Tripathi: Very good. How are you?

Anila: Not too bad. It's really nice to hear like a super happy voice. I thought you must be tired by giving interviews back-to-back.

Shweta: It's good to be choosy about the projects that you do because you do with so much love then it's never tiring. Talking about that, the love that has gone in it. It feels nice and happy.

Anila: What is it like reminiscing, how it feels? It premiered once and you know how that reaction was, but to see like the larger audience to see it and the reactions that they are giving to you?

Shweta: There are always butterflies. Because when this film was seen in Mali a year back, there were all cinema lovers there. Cargo has been a part of a lot of film festivals. There are sci-fi lovers and cinema lovers at film festivals. There are people who are willing to give their time and effort to understanding the film...

