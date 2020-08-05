Dhruva Sarja on dubbing for Chiranjeevi: Might get emotional watching his visuals

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away nearly two months ago, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Four films featuring the young hero were in various stages of production at the time of his death, making things more heart-breaking. During a recent interview with Cinema Express, his brother Dhruva Sarja revealed that he is set to dub for the Amma I Love You hero’s pending project Rajamarthanda but wants to delay the process a bit as he might turn emotional seeing his ‘Anna’ on the big screen.

“I have agreed to dub Chiru’s portions in Rajamarthanda. I might get emotional watching his visuals at the recording studio, and that is one of the reasons for my decision to take a little more time to start dubbing," he said.

The ‘Action Prince’ added that he would always follow in Chiru’s footsteps as his brother will always remain his guiding light.

Also Read: Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerna test positive for Covid-19

Chiranjeevi, who began his career with the 2009 release Vayuputra, acted in 20 movies during his eventful career and carved a niche for himself in the industry. Most of his films were remakes of popular Kollywood and Tollywood movies and clicked with a section of the audience. He acted alongside mass hero Sudeep in the 2013 release Varadhanayaka, a remake of the Telugu flick Lakshyam. It was, however, Amma I Love You (2018) that proved to be a game-changer for the fast-rising star. One of his final films, Shivarrjuna, hit the screens days before that the Covid-19 lockdown.

Coming back to Dhruva, he was last seen in the action-comedy Bharjari that made a decent impact at the box office. He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pogaru, one of the most talked-about movies of the year. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, which has piqued curiosity. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.