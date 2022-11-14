DiCaprio forbids guests from sharing photos of his star-studded birthday party

DiCaprio forbids guests from sharing his b'day photos

According to TMZ, guests were asked to place their phones into security bags to ensure pictures from the bash didn't end up on social media

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  Nov 14 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 19:03 ist
Leonardo DiCaprio poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio marked his 48th birthday by throwing a party for all his celebrity friends including Bradley Cooper, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Sir Mick Jagger and Jamie Foxx at a private mansion in California.

Also present at the bash were actors Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Tobey Maguire and Adrien Brody, as well as basketball star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, sports agent Rich Paul and Leonardo's parents George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirke.

According to TMZ, guests were asked to place their phones into security bags to ensure pictures from the bash didn't end up on social media. 

A source told People.com: "It was a great party with music, drinks and catered food. Everyone seemed to have a great time." However, despite the star-studded guest list there was apparently no sign of supermodel Gigi Hadid who was linked to the birthday boy in recent weeks.

They were previously pictured together at a party in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week in September, with a source telling People: "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming."

The insider added that dating is not Gigi's top priority as she wants to focus on being a mum to her daughter Khai, her first child with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who was born in September 2020. Gigi and Zayn split the following year.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

