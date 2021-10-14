Did plenty of homework, used live examples to prepare for 'Udanpirappe': Jyothika

Actor Jyothika says that she observed women from rural areas to prepare for her role in her latest movie Udanpirappe. The star added that she asked for the script two months in advance in order to master the dialogues.

"I need to do more homework now as these are stronger roles. I relied on live examples and observed native women to understand their mannerisms. I also called for the script two months before the date of the shoot to be well prepared when we went on floors," she told DH.

Udanpirappe has been directed by Era Saravanan and revolves around the bond between the protagonist and her brother. It is touted to be an emotional drama that caters to the family audience. 'Jyo' had previously said that she plays a 'dignified' character in the film, which celebrates the power of silence. The flick has a strong cast that includes Samuthirakani and Sasikumar. The Petta actor plays Jyothika's brother in the film. His scenes with her are likely to be the backbone of Udanpirappe. The film's music has been composed by D Imman and has a distinct 'desi' feel. It has been produced by 'Jo' and Suriya. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 14 as an Ayudha Puja gift for fans.

Udanpirappe comes at a time when OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres. Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhhal, which premiered digitally last year, was the first major Tamil movie to skip a theatrical release. Films such as Penguin, Silence and Miss India were released digitally and received mixed reviews. It was, however, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru that proved to be a gamechanger for OTT in the Tamil market as it received rave reviews and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. It remains to be seen whether Udanpirappe is able to add a new dimension to the 'OTT vs cinemas' debate.

