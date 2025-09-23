Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant tie the knot in secret? Here's the truth

<p>Hollywood icon Keanu Reeves is said to have made a big update in his personal life. According to <em>Radar Online</em>, the Matrix star has secretly married his longtime love, Alexandra Grant, during their summer vacation in Europe.</p><p>The couple, who have been together for several years, chose to keep their wedding private and personal. Friends say it was a small ceremony with only close family and trusted friends present, exactly the way the two wanted it.</p><p>“Reeves married Alexandra Grant in a private ceremony. The couple had discussed marriage for years and ultimately wanted to have time alone,” a source close to the couple revealed.</p>.19 years after 'The Lake House', Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to reunite for new romantic thriller.<p>“The wedding took place in Europe early this summer. The ceremony was conducted in a very intimate and quiet manner. Since both value their privacy, this was the perfect choice for them," added the source.</p><p>However, it appears this is merely a rumour, as a representative for John Wick has denied the claims. “It is not true,” Keanu Reeves’ publicist told E! News, confirming that “They are not married.”</p><p>While the marriage speculation may be false, Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship is still going strong, as seen in her recent birthday post dedicated to him a couple of weeks back.</p><p>On September 3, Alexandra posted, “Thank you to everyone for sending over sweet wishes for Keanu’s birthday yesterday… he was well-celebrated! As many of you know, Keanu isn’t on any social media platforms and doesn’t see posts or memes unless someone who is shows him. If you, or anyone you know, is being taken advantage of online by someone pretending to be Keanu, please seek out help from the social media platform or your local law enforcement.</p><p>“And to Keanu – who saw this post as a draft! – I am so grateful for your love and partnership. Now back to painting! xo,” she added.</p>.<p>Famous artist and writer Alexandra Grant first met Keanu Reeves at a 2009 party. The two formed a close friendship that soon turned into creative collaboration, including their joint work on <em>Ode to Happiness</em>.</p><p>Eventually, that artistic connection blossomed into romance. However, a major move came from Reeves, who had kept his personal life private, as he stepped into the spotlight with Alexandra as a couple in 2019. Their public outings and warm chemistry quickly won over fans, making them a standout couple in Hollywood.</p>