Did you know Katrina Kaif once had a crush on Prabhas?

Actor Katrina Kaif is arguably one of the most sought-after stars in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. She has acted in quite a few well-received blockbusters, proving that her star power is second to none. While almost everyone is aware of her contribution to Bollywood, not many know that she once had a crush on pan-India hero Prabhas.

While interacting with the media during the SIIMA Awards a few years ago, the star had revealed that she is a huge fan of the mass hero and loved his performance in the Baahubali saga.

Prabhas, widely regarded as one of the most popular action stars in the Telugu film industry, became a household name when he played the lead role in the SS Rajamouli-helmed biggie. The period-drama featured him in a double role and revolved around what happens when a virtuous 'king' is killed following a misunderstanding. It had a strong cast that included Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Rohini and Ramya Krishnan.

'Darling' was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho that emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt despite receiving mixed reviews. He will next be seen in the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, marking his first collaboration with popular actor Pooja Hegde. The film, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is expected to hit the screens in 2021. He also has the fantasy-drama Prabhas 21, featuring Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, and the Om Raut-helmed mythological movie Adipurush in his kitty.

On the other hand, Kat was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat that did well at the box office. She is awaiting the release of the Rohit Shetty-directed actioner Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of a cop. It is likely to release sometime next year. 'Sheela' also has a superhero movie in her kitty.