'Mo merit' lawsuit over 'Black Widow': Disney

Disney says 'no merit' to Scarlett Johansson lawsuit over 'Black Widow' movie

Johansson's lawsuit said the dual release strategy for 'Black Widow' in early July reduced her compensation

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 30 2021, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 03:31 ist

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday there was 'no merit' to a lawsuit filed by actress Scarlett Johansson alleging the movie studio had breached its contract with her when it offered the film "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract."

Johansson's lawsuit said the dual release strategy for "Black Widow" in early July reduced her compensation, which was based partly on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Disney
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney+
Black Widow

What's Brewing

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

Without Bolt, 100m at Olympics is suddenly a race again

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 